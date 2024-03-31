Former Bulldog linebacker named as player running out of opportunities

In the look ahead to the 2024 college football season, Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of players who were formerly top recruits who are running out of chances. Amongst the players listed was former Bulldog linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.

A five-star recruit in the class of 2021, Sorey earned snaps the rotation at linebacker last year for the Dawgs but was unable to win a starting job. He compiled 19 tackles and one sack a season in the 2023 season, including five total tackles against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“If there’s one position group nationally where a super-athletic player could get lost in the shuffle, the Georgia Bulldogs linebacker room would be at the top of the heap,” said Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard.

Sorey has found his second chance in Fayetteville, transferring to Arkansas and he should start right away at the inside linebacker position. He named defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who recruited him in high school, as a key reason for his transfer. He joins former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary as the second former Bulldog recruit to join the Razorbacks in as many years.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire