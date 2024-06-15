Former Bullard standout named America Baseball Coaches Association All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Hagan Smith of the University of Arkansas was named as an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-American (first team) Friday.

Smith, a junior, is a graduate of Bullard High School.

A left-handed pitcher, Smith compiled a 9-2 record with a 2.04 earned run average in the recently completed season. He started 16 games and struck out 161 opposing hitters in 84 innings of work.

Smith was selected as the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year earlier this year after going 7-0 in conference games. In 60 innings of SEC play Smith fanned 110 batters.

Among his list of lofty achievements, he led the nation with 17.3 strike outs per nine innings, which established a new National Collegiate Athletic Association high-water mark.

Smith also ranked first in hits per nine innings, allowing just 4.4.

He is the sixth two-time All-American in Arkansas baseball program history.