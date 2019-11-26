Former Bull Jimmy Butler talks Jordan vs. Kobe, Derrick Rose in interview

Former Bull and current Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler spoke to the Players' Tribune recently and was asked a series of questions about basketball players and his personal experience. Naturally, some Bulls topics came up and here's what Butler had to say about his former team. You can watch a clip of the interview in the player above.

The interview asked: "Who's more unstoppable, Kobe or MJ?"

Despite his initial hesitation in answering, Butler decided he had to go with Michael Jordan.

"I gotta go with MJ," Butler said. "I gotta go with Mike."

When asked who's the most unstoppable player he has ever played with, he returned to his time with the Bulls and named Derrick Rose.

"I was there with prime D-Rose, MVP Rose" Butler said. "When I would see him do stuff in practice that's absolutely incredible and then he'd go and do it two times in the game. This guy is for real."

Rose was at the top of his game with the Bulls when Butler got drafted by the Bulls in 2011, averaging 21.8 points and a career-best 7.9 assists per game. Rose himself recently returned to play in Chicago with the Detroit Pistons to much fanfare, so it's fun to see that his former teammates think highly of him as well.

