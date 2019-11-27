Former Bull Jalen Rose calls for a new Bulls coach

Retired basketball player Jalen Rose recently had something to say about his former team on his talk show Get Up! on ESPN. Rose seems to think the best way for the Bulls to succeed going forward would be to find a new coach.

"I'm going to say something about the underachieving Chicago Bulls. They need a new coach. They really do because they have so much young talent on that squad, and I don't think they are developing properly."

Coming off the heels of a tough 117-94 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, it's safe to say that Rose is not alone in this opinion. You can watch the whole video below here:

