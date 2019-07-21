Former Bull Bobby Portis calls out NBA 2K for his appearance

Bobby Portis has gone through a lot of changes over his four year NBA career.

He went from a player who rarely attempted 100 3-pointers in a season, to one of the more aggressive stretch fours in the league, regularly shooting near 200 3-pointers per season.

On top of the changes in his game, Portis has made changes in his appearance too. He has switched up his on-court style often in the league. Portis rocked a (possibly Rondo inspired) headband look early in his career and has worn his hair in a variety styles, mostly with longer hair.

Despite Portis' many looks, the NBA 2K series has not updated his appearance in awhile and Portis took to Twitter to let it be known that he has indeed noticed.

.@Ronnie2K yoooo Brodie can I have some hair this year in 2k?? I been looking like I been still in college the last couple years lol. — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 21, 2019

The way Portis' avatar appears in the game makes him look like he has "[been] in college the last couple years". And his 2K avatar does in fact look very similar to his college self.

"Ronnie 2K", the digital marketing director at 2K, interacts with players and fans often on social media and he made sure to let Portis know that he will work on getting the new-look Bobby into the game.

Looking into — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) July 21, 2019

🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 21, 2019

NBA 2K20 features Chicago natives Anthony Davis (on the normal cover) and Dwayne Wade on the Legend Edition cover. The game is available for pre-order now and will hit shelves on September 6, 2019.

