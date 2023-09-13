How former Buffs who transferred are performing with their new teams

As we’ve well documented, not many players from last year’s 1-11 Colorado football team remain with the Buffs. Deion Sanders took over the program in December and after bringing in countless transfers throughout the offseason, CU has already doubled its win total from 2022.

Through the first two full weeks of this college football season, it has been nice to see several former Buffs who transferred out finding playing time with their new schools, including Brendon Lewis, JT Shrout, Jake Wiley, Devin Grant and others.

Take an updated look at how some of the more notable Buffs from last year’s teams are performing this season:

QB JT Shrout (Arkansas State)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Games played: 2

227 passing yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns

CB Nikko Reed (Oregon)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

Recorded two pass breakups against Portland State and one at Texas Tech

OL Jake Wiley (UCLA)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Saw action in both of UCLA’s first two games

DE Chance Main (Texas State)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 1

Recorded nine total tackles against UTSA on Sept. 9

QB Brendon Lewis (Nevada)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

286 passing yards, one interception and zero touchdowns

DL Jalen Sami (Michigan State)

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Games played: 2

Had one assisted tackle and a QBH against Central Michigan on Sept. 1

Just walking down God’s path one step at a time pic.twitter.com/FW9nOovZiw — Mister Williams (@misterwiliamsss) May 24, 2023

Games played: 2

Four total tackles, including .5 TFL

WR Ty Robinson (Ball State)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

111 receiving yards and one touchdown

S Xavier Smith (Austin Peay)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Games played: 2

10 total tackles and one forced fumble

RB Deion Smith (BYU)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

14 rushing yards and one touchdown

QB Owen McCown (UTSA)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Has not played yet

DL Devin Grant (Incarnate Word)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

Three total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, one sack, one fumble recovery

WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Has not played yet

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Arizona)

Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

68 receiving yards

WR Chase Sowell (East Carolina)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

Recorded one reception for five yards against Marshall

DL Na'im Rodman (Washington State)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

Recorded one solo tackle against Wisconsin

CB Simeon Harris (Utah State)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Games played: 2

16 total tackles and one pass breakup

K Cole Becker (Utah)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

3-for-4 on field goals, including a 51-yarder against Florida

QB Maddox Kopp (Miami-Ohio)

Incredibly disappointed in the @NCAA for denying my waiver today. Another case of the NCAA trying to save face and not caring about student-athletes.

For 3 reasons:

1: I have Learning Disabilities and accommodations/evaluations were not made available to me at Colorado. My… — Maddox Kopp (@maddox_kopp) August 11, 2023

Had eligibility waiver denied

DB Kaylin Moore (Cal)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2

Had three total tackles and a pass breakup against Auburn

WR Chase Penry (Boise State)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Games played: 2

Had two catches for 12 total yards against UCF

OL Casey Roddick (Florida State)

Holy cow. Look at what former #CUBuffs OL Casey Roddick (#70) does to LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. (thought by many to be the best defensive player in college football). https://t.co/kJ32m6Gbwq — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 4, 2023

Started in both of Florida State’s first two games

