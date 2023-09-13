Advertisement

How former Buffs who transferred are performing with their new teams

Jack Carlough
·3 min read
As we’ve well documented, not many players from last year’s 1-11 Colorado football team remain with the Buffs. Deion Sanders took over the program in December and after bringing in countless transfers throughout the offseason, CU has already doubled its win total from 2022.

Through the first two full weeks of this college football season, it has been nice to see several former Buffs who transferred out finding playing time with their new schools, including Brendon Lewis, JT Shrout, Jake Wiley, Devin Grant and others.

Take an updated look at how some of the more notable Buffs from last year’s teams are performing this season:

QB JT Shrout (Arkansas State)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

  • Games played: 2

  • 227 passing yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns

CB Nikko Reed (Oregon)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jake Wiley (UCLA)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

  • Saw action in both of UCLA’s first two games

DE Chance Main (Texas State)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 1

  • Recorded nine total tackles against UTSA on Sept. 9

QB Brendon Lewis (Nevada)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • 286 passing yards, one interception and zero touchdowns

DL Jalen Sami (Michigan State)

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Syndication: Lansing State Journal

  • Games played: 2

  • Had one assisted tackle and a QBH against Central Michigan on Sept. 1

LB Mister Williams (Incarnate Word)

  • Games played: 2

  • Four total tackles, including .5 TFL

WR Ty Robinson (Ball State)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • 111 receiving yards and one touchdown

S Xavier Smith (Austin Peay)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

  • Games played: 2

  • 10 total tackles and one forced fumble

RB Deion Smith (BYU)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • 14 rushing yards and one touchdown

QB Owen McCown (UTSA)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

  • Has not played yet

DL Devin Grant (Incarnate Word)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • Three total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, one sack, one fumble recovery

WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

  • Has not played yet

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Arizona)

Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • 68 receiving yards

WR Chase Sowell (East Carolina)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • Recorded one reception for five yards against Marshall

DL Na'im Rodman (Washington State)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • Recorded one solo tackle against Wisconsin

CB Simeon Harris (Utah State)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Syndication: The Des Moines Register

  • Games played: 2

  • 16 total tackles and one pass breakup

K Cole Becker (Utah)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • 3-for-4 on field goals, including a 51-yarder against Florida

QB Maddox Kopp (Miami-Ohio)

  • Had eligibility waiver denied

DB Kaylin Moore (Cal)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games played: 2

  • Had three total tackles and a pass breakup against Auburn

WR Chase Penry (Boise State)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

  • Games played: 2

  • Had two catches for 12 total yards against UCF

OL Casey Roddick (Florida State)

  • Started in both of Florida State’s first two games

 

