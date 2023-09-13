How former Buffs who transferred are performing with their new teams
As we’ve well documented, not many players from last year’s 1-11 Colorado football team remain with the Buffs. Deion Sanders took over the program in December and after bringing in countless transfers throughout the offseason, CU has already doubled its win total from 2022.
Through the first two full weeks of this college football season, it has been nice to see several former Buffs who transferred out finding playing time with their new schools, including Brendon Lewis, JT Shrout, Jake Wiley, Devin Grant and others.
Take an updated look at how some of the more notable Buffs from last year’s teams are performing this season:
QB JT Shrout (Arkansas State)
Games played: 2
227 passing yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns
CB Nikko Reed (Oregon)
Games played: 2
Recorded two pass breakups against Portland State and one at Texas Tech
OL Jake Wiley (UCLA)
Saw action in both of UCLA’s first two games
DE Chance Main (Texas State)
Games played: 1
Recorded nine total tackles against UTSA on Sept. 9
QB Brendon Lewis (Nevada)
Games played: 2
286 passing yards, one interception and zero touchdowns
DL Jalen Sami (Michigan State)
Games played: 2
Had one assisted tackle and a QBH against Central Michigan on Sept. 1
LB Mister Williams (Incarnate Word)
Just walking down God’s path one step at a time pic.twitter.com/FW9nOovZiw
— Mister Williams (@misterwiliamsss) May 24, 2023
Games played: 2
Four total tackles, including .5 TFL
WR Ty Robinson (Ball State)
Games played: 2
111 receiving yards and one touchdown
S Xavier Smith (Austin Peay)
Games played: 2
10 total tackles and one forced fumble
RB Deion Smith (BYU)
Games played: 2
14 rushing yards and one touchdown
QB Owen McCown (UTSA)
Has not played yet
DL Devin Grant (Incarnate Word)
Games played: 2
Three total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, one sack, one fumble recovery
WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)
Has not played yet
WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Arizona)
Games played: 2
68 receiving yards
WR Chase Sowell (East Carolina)
Games played: 2
Recorded one reception for five yards against Marshall
DL Na'im Rodman (Washington State)
Games played: 2
Recorded one solo tackle against Wisconsin
CB Simeon Harris (Utah State)
Games played: 2
16 total tackles and one pass breakup
K Cole Becker (Utah)
Games played: 2
3-for-4 on field goals, including a 51-yarder against Florida
QB Maddox Kopp (Miami-Ohio)
Incredibly disappointed in the @NCAA for denying my waiver today. Another case of the NCAA trying to save face and not caring about student-athletes.
For 3 reasons:
1: I have Learning Disabilities and accommodations/evaluations were not made available to me at Colorado. My…
— Maddox Kopp (@maddox_kopp) August 11, 2023
Had eligibility waiver denied
DB Kaylin Moore (Cal)
Games played: 2
Had three total tackles and a pass breakup against Auburn
WR Chase Penry (Boise State)
Games played: 2
Had two catches for 12 total yards against UCF
OL Casey Roddick (Florida State)
Holy cow. Look at what former #CUBuffs OL Casey Roddick (#70) does to LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. (thought by many to be the best defensive player in college football). https://t.co/kJ32m6Gbwq
— Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 4, 2023
Started in both of Florida State’s first two games