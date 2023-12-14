Former Buffs running back Anthony Hankerson lands at Oregon State

The Colorado Buffaloes have been active in the transfer portal, bringing in new commits left and right.

But, one departing player is running back Anthony Hankerson. The sophomore running back has now decided to stay in the Pac-12 (or Pac-2) and play for the Oregon State Beavers, as he announced in an X post on Wednesday.

Hankerson is the second Buffs player of this cycle to go to Oregon State, as he followed center Van Wells to Corvallis. After Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State, Trent Bray was promoted to OSU’s head job.

Oregon State and Washington State are the only two programs that aren’t planning to leave the Pac-12, and they have constructed a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference.

Hankerson rushed for 319 yards and a touchdown this past season, sharing snaps with Dylan Edwards and Sy’veon Wilkerson.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire