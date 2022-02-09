Former Buffs OLBs coach joins Oregon State staff

Former Colorado Buffaloes OLBs coach Brian Michalowski is headed to Oregon State to take on a new role as a defensive analyst.

Michalowski was not retained by the Buffs in early January after three seasons in Boulder. He was critical in developing Carson Wells, who is now pursuing a career in the NFL.

Michalowski was also known for being a terrific recruiter, and he worked wonders with a number of other Buffs during his tenure in Boulder.

Chris Wilson, who remains Colorado’s defensive coordinator, switched coaching positions from D-line to OLBs upon Michalowski’s exit and the hiring of new D-line coach Vic So’oto.

Oregon State got a good one in Michalowski and the shifting of Pac-12 coaches continues with this latest move.

What will be next? The changes have come in a big way, but it hasn’t been all bad for Colorado, which has landed at least a couple of players via the transfer portal.

While Michalowski was already gone and Karl Dorrell’s coaching staff appears to be solidified, the 2022 Buffs football team will still look vastly different, both on the field and on the sidelines.

