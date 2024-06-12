Former Buffs linebacker Kofi Taylor-Barrocks finds home at UTEP

On Tuesday, former Colorado football linebacker Kofi Taylor-Barrocks announced his commitment to the UTEP Miners.

The transfer linebacker appeared in only one game with the Buffs last season before entering the portal in April.

Taylor-Barrocks was a highly recruited prospect out of the NFL Academy in London, England, earning other notable scholarship offers from the Michigan State Spartans, Ole Miss Rebels and West Virginia Mountaineers. He signed with Colorado in December 2022, only weeks after head coach Deion Sanders was hired.

According to 247Sports, UTEP’s 27-player incoming transfer class ranks second in the Conference USA behind Western Kentucky. The Miners finished 3-9 last season but will enter 2024 under the direction of new head coach Scotty Walden.

Taylor-Barrocks will make his way to El Paso with four years of college eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire