Former Buffs Joe Garten, Matt Russell make ballot for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

Two legends from Colorado’s glory days have been named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Linebacker Matt Russell, who played for the Buffs from 1993-96, and offensive lineman Joe Garten (1987-90) were both among the 80 players listed from the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Russell is second in Colorado football history with 446 career tackles and in 1996, he was the Butkus Award winner and a consensus first-team All American. His nephew Brady Russell is also enjoying a fine career as a Buffs tight end.

As for Garten, he first appeared on the ballot in 2012 but has now made the list for the second consecutive year. He helped lead the Buffs to the 1990 national title and was a two-time first-team All-American during his college career.

Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam was also recently elected to the hall’s 2022 class.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado football's top 20 all-time passing leaders