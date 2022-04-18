Former Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre speaks on Colorado, Pac-12 football in The Athletic

It has now been well over three years since Mike MacIntyre was relieved as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. After spending a season at Ole Miss and two years at Memphis, he is now back in a head coaching role at Florida International University.

But on Monday, MacIntyre returned to the minds of Buffs fans when he was featured in an extensive piece on Colorado football written by The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel.

MacIntyre remarked that he received strong support while at CU. However, he also admitted that the area as a whole, including the Pac-12, wasn’t in conjunction.

“There’s a lot of good support there, but you wouldn’t say it’s in the top 20 of college football supporting areas, and the Pac-12 is just not as well-resourced as a couple of the other major conferences they’re trying to compete against. It’s harder to reload in that situation.”

The Pac-12 has certainly been at the bottom of Power 5 football in recent years, but there remains hope with new commissioner George Kilavkoff and the recent hype surrounding namely USC, Oregon and Utah. Can Karl Dorrell and the Buffs follow suit?

