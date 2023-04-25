Former Buffs guard Nique Clifford transfers to Colorado State

Former Colorado men’s basketball guard Nique Clifford has found his new home — and he’ll stay in the state.

On Sunday, Clifford transferred to the Colorado State Rams after playing three seasons for the Buffaloes, becoming a full-time starter midway through his sophomore year. In 2022-2023, Clifford put up 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest over 35 games, including 33 starts.

However, Clifford wasn’t a big factor offensively for the Buffs and one of his reasons for transferring was to try to improve his chances of eventually making the NBA.

Now, Clifford will be taking his talents to Fort Collins in an effort to improve his draft stock.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire