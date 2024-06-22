Former Buffs defensive back Jahquez Robinson reunites with Charles Kelly at Auburn

Now with the Auburn Tigers, former Colorado football defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will get another opportunity to work with Jahquez Robinson.

Auburn announced its signing of the transfer defensive back on Friday, setting up another reunion between Kelly and Robinson.

Robinson spent the first three years of his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide while Kelly was an associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach on Nick Saban’s staff. After spending the 2023 season together in Boulder, Kelly accepted a co-DC role at Auburn — his alma mater — in December, and Robinson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 11.

With the Buffs, Robinson recorded nine total tackles, one TFL and an interception in nine games played. His pick came at the expense of recent Denver Broncos draft pick Bo Nix, who began his college career at Auburn before transferring to the Oregon Ducks.

Auburn went 6-7 last season (3-5 SEC) with a loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️ @Jahquez23 Welcome to the Auburn Family!

🏠 Jacksonville, FL

🦅 Safety pic.twitter.com/aiMPrrIM8Y — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 22, 2024

