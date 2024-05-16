Former Buff Marvin Ham II lands in Sun Belt Conference

Former Colorado football linebacker Marvin Ham II announced his commitment to the Sun Belt Conference’s Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday.

Ham played under four head coaches — Mel Tucker, Karl Dorrell, interim Mike Sanford and Deion Sanders — in five years at Colorado before entering the transfer portal in November. He wrapped his Buffs career with 66 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs and one sack in 40 games played, including 10 starts.

One of the few holdovers from CU’s 2022 team, the Michigan native started at linebacker in the Buffs’ first three games last season and recorded a career-high 10 tackles against TCU. Colorado listed Ham at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds.

Arkansas State went 6-7 last season with a loss to Northern Illinois in the Cramton Bowl. According to 247Sports, the Red Wolves have added 16 transfers this offseason, including the four-star Ham.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire