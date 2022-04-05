Former Buff D’Shawn Schwartz hits clutch shot in 3-on-3 tourney

Remember D’Shawn Schwartz?

The former Colorado Buffaloes basketball guard moved on to George Mason for his final season of collegiate basketball.

Well, Schwartz is making headlines again. Schwartz won his team the 3×3 National Championship and a cool $50,000 with a smooth turnaround jumper on Sunday night in New Orleans.

The Beast Coast Ballers, which is the team Schwartz is on, won a nice chunk of cash for the college basketball seniors who are preparing for the next level after the conclusion of their NCAA careers.

Here is the shot by Schwartz, who showcased his skills one more time in hopes of a future in basketball.

Turnaround J for $50K! 💰 @DshawnSchwartz5 makes the Beast Coast Ballers the 2022 @DosEquis #3X3U National Champions! pic.twitter.com/jzeNb9dIpX — 3X3U National Championship (@3X3UHoops) April 3, 2022

Schwartz dazzled with George Mason this year, finishing with 15.5 PPG and 4.6 rebounds per game.

The remainder of the team featured a player from Creighton and a player from UConn.

D’Shawn Schwartz (@DshawnSchwartz5)(George Mason) won it for the Big East/A-10 Team in the Championship of the 3x3U National Championship and brought home $50K for the boys, The rest of the Team was Ryan Hawkins (Creighton), RJ Cole, & Tyrese Martin (UConn)pic.twitter.com/w58O18RFT6 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) April 3, 2022

Buffs fans are used to Schwartz hitting big shots, and this one from 2019 is usually the first thing that comes to mind.

IT’S ONLY DECEMBER 🤯 D'Shawn Schwartz drains a three at the buzzer to give @CUBuffsMBB the OT win! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/ePSxY73oyp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 22, 2019

Whether or not Schwartz gets to the next level remains to be seen, but his decision to move to George Mason worked out well for him and putting on a strong performance on a national stage such as the 3×3 certainly helps his case.

