Former Buff Charlotte Whittaker joins Australian semi-pro team

Former Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball player Charlotte Whittaker is headed back Down Under after spending her last six years in Boulder.

On Friday, Whittaker, originally from Cust, New Zealand, joined the South West Metro Pirates for the 2024 NBL1 season. The NBL1 is a semi-professional organization run by the National Basketball League (NBL), Australia’s most prolific professional basketball league.

Colorado head coach JR Payne congratulated Whittaker on the team’s official Instagram announcement post, commenting, “Let’s Go!!!!! So excited for you and beyond proud as always!!!”

Before signing with the Pirates, the 6-foot-3 Whittaker experienced an unusual yet memorable six seasons with the Buffs. She redshirted her freshman season before medically redshirting her junior season due to surgery. In her four active seasons, though, Whittaker averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. She started in 12 games across the 114 she played in her collegiate career, eventually carving out a role off the bench behind starting center Aaronette Vonleh as Colorado saw back-to-back NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances.

After running out of college eligibility, Whittaker declared for the WNBA draft but was neither drafter nor signed to a team.

