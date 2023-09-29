Former Buff Brenden Rice opens up on returning to Folsom Field as a Trojan

Brenden Rice was a wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes who started to gain traction as a superstar during his two years in Boulder. Then, he transferred to USC and has become an integral part of the Trojans’ offense.

Rice finished his Buffs tenure with 27 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games, and 21 of those receptions came in the 2021 season.

In his first season with the Trojans in 2022, he caught 39 passes for 611 yards and four scores with the help of Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

Ahead of his return to Boulder for Saturday’s Week 5 game between Colorado and USC, Rice spoke about his feelings and gave his thoughts on the current state of the Buffs under head coach Deion Sanders.

“I can’t wait to get back to Folsom,” Rice said. “Colorado is my first love, so seeing how coach Sanders has transformed Colorado, it makes me happy But at the same time, going back, that nostalgia, it’s a rivalry now. I can’t wait to go tear up Folsom.”

Brenden Rice heads back to Colorado’s Folsom Field with #USC this week to take on his old school. Here’s what he said about that … pic.twitter.com/brUBkzkJDv — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) September 28, 2023

It will also be interesting to see if Rice stays hot after his seven-catch, 133-yard and two-touchdown performance against Arizona State a week ago.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire