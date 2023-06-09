Former Buff, Boulder native Grant Page transfers to Utah State

After just one season with his hometown CU Buffs, former Fairview High School wide receiver Grant Page is now taking his talents to Utah State.

Page took a redshirt during his freshman year last fall and remained with Colorado through spring football before entering the transfer portal on April 24 along with a bevy of other Buffs. Before committing to the Aggies on Thursday, Page reported other offers from Towson and Lindenwood, but he ultimately found himself back in the FBS.

Utah State has been one of the stronger Mountain West teams in recent years with eight bowl game appearances since joining the conference in 2013.

