Former Buddie Obika retires & takes Motherwell coaching role

Former St Mirren striker Jon Obika has retired from playing and taken a role on Motherwell's coaching staff for next season.

Obika, 33, joined the Buddies in summer 2019 for a two-year spell, making 77 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

After a spell with Morecambe he returned north to join Motherwell, initially on loan, in February 2023, but was restricted to just 14 appearances last season because of a recurring hamstring problem.

He hangs up his boots having played more than 400 games in a 15-year career that started at Tottenham and included spells at clubs including Crystal Palace, Brighton and Oxford.