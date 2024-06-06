Former Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski returns to Tampa for a good cause

For two seasons, tight end Rob Gronkowski reunited with Tom Brady and continued his dominance of the NFL, this time in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

This week, Gronk returned to One Buc Place, this time for a much better cause than catching touchdowns and winning Super Bowls.

One of the Bucs’ major annual charity events is “Cut for a Cure,” which benefits childhood cancer research. Members of the organization allow kids to cut or color their hair while raising money for the cause.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer made sure he was back in town for the occasion, getting a fresh new do courtesy of some eager youngsters:

Former #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski is back in Tampa to participate in Cut & Color for a Cure to benefit pediatric cancer research. pic.twitter.com/xjh6uE7CZV — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) June 6, 2024

Kudos to Gronk for coming back to Tampa to give back to the community.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire