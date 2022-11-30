Former Bucs QB Trent Dilfer named head coach at UAB

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐃𝐈𝐋𝐅𝐄𝐑‼️ Trent Dilfer has officially been named the seventh head coach in program history. 🔗: https://t.co/Y2BZ8LcOyw#WinAsOne | @DilfersDimes pic.twitter.com/xZBOJ6spaX — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 30, 2022

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Trent Dilfer has been named the new head football coach at UAB, the school announced Wednesday.

It’s an impressive leap for Dilfer, who will be coaching Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy in the state title game Thursday before making the jump to the FBS level.

Dilfer has spent the last four years at Lipscomb, and was an analyst for ESPN before that, as well as the head coach of the Elite 11 quarterback academy.

The Bucs’ No. 6 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft out of Fresno State, Dilfer spent his first six NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, making the Pro Bowl in 1997. The year after he left the Bucs, he won the Super Bowl in his only season with the Baltimore Ravens.

