Former Bucs QB Tom Brady in talks to acquire minority stake in Las Vegas Raiders

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. pic.twitter.com/pVnxqwTrGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

Former Bucs QB Tom Brady sure does love his pirate teams.

Brady began his post-retirement life by joining up with Raiders owner Mark Davis to become a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces, and it seems the two of them could partner again on a much bigger scale. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Brady is in “deep discussions” to acquire a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The move would be Brady’s first official foray back into football since his retirement — he is also set to join FOX on a broadcasting deal, but he won’t be starting that deal during the 2023 season. Should Brady indeed purchase a minority stake in the Raiders, he would continue his partnership with owner Mark Davis he established with the Aces earlier in the year.

It is worthwhile to note that the move would likely put to rest any doubts of Brady coming out of retirement to play football again. NFL players are not allowed to hold an ownership stake in a team and play for another, and if he wanted to play for the Raiders, he would need a three-quarters vote from league’s owners to do so.

Brady has played against the Raiders six times in his career. He’s thrown for 1,647 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions against them and is 5-1 in his career when playing them. He’s particularly linked to the team through the “tuck rule” drama in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round, where a ball that was initially called a fumble was called back at a crucial moment in the game.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire