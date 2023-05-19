Former Bucs QB Tom Brady gives advice to newly drafted QBs

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ … Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had some advice for some of the NFL’s newest quarterbacks.

Brady spoke with the Panthers’ Bryce Young, the Colts’ Anthony Richardson, the Texans’ C.J. Stroud and the Titans’ Will Levis on Thursday at a dinner hosted by Fanatics Co-Chair Michael Rubin. Rapper Travis Scott was also in attendance.

The meeting was set up to discuss “entrepreneurship and brand building”, but Brady also talked about his journey in the NFL to the four young quarterbacks.

“Going in the second round, in the end, that’s not that big of a deal,” Brady said. “Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal… I was drafted, you know, No. 199, I just outlasted everybody.”

Had Brady stayed with the Buccaneers for the 2023 season, he could have potentially gotten the opportunity to play each quarterback, as the Bucs are set to play every team the quartet plays for on their schedule. However, he’s instead decided to give them some career advice after hanging up the cleats himself.

