Former Bucs QB Tom Brady to be honored at Patriots home opener

QB Tom Brady is making the rounds fresh off retirement.

The former Bucs QB may have won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, but he’s obviously most known for playing with the team he won six others for — the New England Patriots. The Pats plan on honoring him aptly, as he’s slated to be in attendance for the team’s home opener in 2023. New England is calling the game the “Thank You Tom Game”, so other ceremonial aspects of his visit could occur as well.

Brady threw for 74.571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions during his tenure in New England. The most recent game he played there was in a Buccaneers uniform, however, where he threw for 269 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in a 19-17 win in Foxborough.

