Former Bucs QB Josh McCown joins Panthers’ coaching staff

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh McCown has landed back in the NFC South, this time as an assistant coach.

Josh McCown is joining the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach, the team announced Friday.

The longtime journeyman quarterback spent two seasons with the Panthers as a player back in 2008-2009, then played for the Bucs in 2014.

He’ll now join a Panthers team installing a new head coach in fellow former Panthers quarterback Frank Reich, who will likely be targeting a new franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft for McCown to help mold.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire