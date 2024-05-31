Former Bucs QB Chris Simms ranks, breaks down Baker Mayfield
Long before he was analyzing the NFL for NBC Sports, Chris Simms was under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers himself.
A third-round pick out of Texas in the 2003 NFL draft, Simms spent his first three seasons with the Bucs, a stint that was cut short by a career-threatening injury.
Now, Simms finds himself behind the mic breaking down other NFL quarterbacks, and his latest ranking for all 32 starters across the league has current Bucs signal-caller Baker Mayfield landing the No. 15 spot.
