Former Bucs OLB Jason Pierre-Paul visiting Ravens

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is taking a free-agent visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

After three straight productive seasons with the Bucs, Pierre-Paul struggled through multiple injuries last year, managing just 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Pierre-Paul was acquired via trade from the New York Giants prior to the 2018 season in return for a third-round draft pick. He finished his tenure in Tampa Bay with 33 sacks over four seasons.

