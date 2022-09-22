Former Bucs OLB Jason Pierre-Paul agrees to 1-year deal with Ravens

The #Ravens and Jason Pierre-Paul, who have been talking for months, agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5.5M, source said. A rare non-minimum deal during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has finally found the next landing spot in his NFL career.

Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per multiple reports. The deal is worth up to $5.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, Pierre-Paul spent the past four seasons with the Bucs, tallying 33 sacks in 54 games.

