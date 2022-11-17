Former Bucs DL Ndamukong Suh agrees to 1-year deal with Eagles

The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent. They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done. pic.twitter.com/0Egc4V8Hiu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong has finally found a new NFL home for the 2022 season.

Suh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per multiple reports.

This signing comes just one day after the Eagles signed another Pro Bowl defensive lineman, Linval Joseph, to a one-year deal.

After losing first-round pick Jordan Davis to injury, the Eagles are clearly pulling out all the stops to make sure their run defense doesn’t continue to suffer with him out of the lineup.

Suh played a key role in helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl back in 2020, but he wasn’t re-signed after his contract expired following the 2021 season.

