Former Bucs DB Logan Ryan announces retirement
Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!
Thanks to the fans for watching!
Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!
Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD
— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan is hanging up his cleats.
Ryan officially announced his retirement from professional football Tuesday, posting a heartfelt video message on social media to deliver the news.
A two-time Super Bowl champion, Ryan spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including the 2022 campaign with Tampa Bay. He finishes his career with 755 total tackles, 98 pass breakups, 18 interceptions and 13 sacks over 154 regular-season games.