Advertisement

Former Bucs DB Logan Ryan announces retirement

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan is hanging up his cleats.

Ryan officially announced his retirement from professional football Tuesday, posting a heartfelt video message on social media to deliver the news.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Ryan spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including the 2022 campaign with Tampa Bay. He finishes his career with 755 total tackles, 98 pass breakups, 18 interceptions and 13 sacks over 154 regular-season games.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire