Former Buckeyes, NFL receiver Anthony Gonzalez files paperwork for Congress run

Anthony Gonzalez is preparing for a new career in Washington.

The former Colts receiver doesn't have a tryout scheduled with the Redskins. The 32-year-old Ohio native has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Congress, according to a filing obtained by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

While he has not formally announced his candidacy, Gonzalez is expected to run for Ohio's 16th congressional seat in 2018. That seat will be left vacant by incumbent Jim Renacci, a Republican who is planning a gubernatorial run.

When Gonzalez does make his formal announcement, he will be running against fellow Republicans Christina Hagan and Tom Patton, as well as Democrat Aaron Godfrey.





Gonzalez was a first-round pick of the Colts in the 2007 NFL Draft, but multiple injuries forced him to retire in 2012. The former Ohio State All-American caught 99 passes for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns over a five-year NFL career.

Since his retirement, Gonzalez has been working for an education technology company in the San Fransisco Bay area, but recently moved back to Ohio to prepare for his new venture into politics.