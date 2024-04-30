Former Buckeye signs with Vikings

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books and with only four Ohio State Buckeyes coming off the board, that is the lowest amount since 2013. Now that number doesn’t include two former transfers that heard their name called, and with the transfer portal being more and more prominent we will only get used to more transfers getting drafted.

After the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the fun really began for most former Ohio State stars as they are rapidly picked up by NFL teams as undrafted free agents. We have done our best to provide updates for the landing spot of most former Buckeyes but also wanted to give an update on who at least started their collegiate career in Columbus.

Most Ohio State fans will remember Dallas Gant as the former four-star recruit spent four seasons as a Buckeye before transferring back home to Toledo and dominating in the MAC. Gant didn’t hear his name get called, but he did sign with the Minnesota Vikings and we wish him good luck!

Dallas Gant, LB from Toledo is signing wkth the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/brvJQFXnvi — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) April 27, 2024

