Former Buckeye signs with third NFL team

The NFL free agency period is getting crazy and it’s always fun keeping track of all the former Ohio State Buckeyes going to new places and earning large checks. The NFL is filled with recognizable former Ohio State stars and free agency serves as a reminder of how great this program truly is.

One of the more recent former Buckeyes to earn a new contract with a new team is Andrew Norwell, who is heading to the Washington Commanders. Norwell went undrafted in 2014 and dominated with the Carolina Panthers until he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

Norwell signed for two years for a healthy $10 million with $4.7 million guaranteed.

Washington signs Andrew Norwell.

30yrs old. An 8yr vet in the NFL has started 111 of the 112 games. Most of those starts came at left guard. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/iKfc0c66PB — Wizskins (@Itswizskins) March 17, 2022

The NFL free agency signing frenzy continues, and as we get more former Ohio State players getting inked, we’ll have it for you.