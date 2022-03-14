Former Buckeye signs with Tennessee Titans

We are now in the thick of NFL free agency, which kicked off at noon on Monday, March 14th and this is the time of year where dudes get flat out paid. Every off-season we see a flurry of former Ohio State Buckeyes sign big-money deals with their newest team and this year will be no different.

One of the first recognizable names to earn a new contract is former Ohio State offensive lineman, Jamarco Jones. The former fifth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks, Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans. According to Adam Shefter, Jones signed a two-year deal worth $5.75 million, which includes the key number of $3.15 million guaranteed.