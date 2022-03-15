Former Buckeye signs with Dallas Cowboys

Welcome to NFL free agency and as is the case every off-season we are seeing a flurry of young guys break the bank and get paid! It is always fun to see former Ohio State Buckeyes achieve their dreams and make it in the NFL and we already discussed Jamarco Jones signing with the Tennessee Titans and Mike Vrabel and we got another former Buckeye signing a new contract, but staying with the same team.

Jake McQuaide has resigned with the Dallas Cowboys today on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of a very healthy $1.12 million. McQuaide is a two-time Pro Bowler at long snapper and is one of the most accomplished former Buckeyes in the NFL.