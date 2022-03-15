Former Buckeye signs with Dallas Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Keatley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Welcome to NFL free agency and as is the case every off-season we are seeing a flurry of young guys break the bank and get paid! It is always fun to see former Ohio State Buckeyes achieve their dreams and make it in the NFL and we already discussed Jamarco Jones signing with the Tennessee Titans and Mike Vrabel and we got another former Buckeye signing a new contract, but staying with the same team.

Jake McQuaide has resigned with the Dallas Cowboys today on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of a very healthy $1.12 million. McQuaide is a two-time Pro Bowler at long snapper and is one of the most accomplished former Buckeyes in the NFL.

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Cowboys keeping DE Lawrence on reworked contract

    The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a new contract that will create more room under the salary cap, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Monday. Lawrence's reworked deal is worth $40 million over three years with $30 million guaranteed, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there has been no announcement. The best hope for the Cowboys to keep both Lawrence and unrestricted free agent Randy Gregory was to reduce Lawrence's cap hit.

  • Cowboys rework contract, keep DeMarcus Lawrence on 3-year deal

    The Cowboys used a rework of Lawrence's contract to keep him in Dallas on a deal that helps both sides for now and the future. | From @CDBurnett7

  • As free agency begins, look for the Dallas Cowboys to continue to focus on their own

    After the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup signing, the Cowboys should have roughly $15 million cap room to work with in free agency. The team lost WR Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins.

  • Jets free agency and trade buzz: C.J. Uzomah agrees to three-year, $24 million deal with Jets

    Here's the latest Jets free agency and trade buzz during the 2022 NFL offseason...

  • AP source: Titans keeping C Ben Jones, adding Jamarco Jones

    A person familiar with the deals says the Tennessee Titans are keeping center Ben Jones in the middle of their offensive line and are adding Seattle offensive lineman Jamarco Jones. Ben Jones agreed Monday to a two-year deal worth $14 million, while Jamarco Jones also agreed to terms, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract with Ben Jones had not been announced and Jamarco Jones cannot sign until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

  • Zay Jones heads to the Jaguars

    Jacksonville continues to try to buy its way out of dysfunction. A day of aggressive signings has continued, with the acquisition of former Raiders receiver Zay Jones. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones has agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract with Jacksonville. The deal has a maximum value of $30 million. [more]

  • Eagles will not tender LB Alex Singleton making him an unrestricted free agent

    Alex #Singleton’s time with the #Eagles could be over, as #Philadelphia is not expected to place a restricted free agent tender on their leading tackler

  • Cowboys 2022 free-agency tracker: Who stays, who goes, who comes in

    A continuously updated tracker of where the Cowboys long list of free agents end up, who stays in house and any external free agent signings. Cowboys related rumors are gathered as well. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • NFL free agency: Let the dealing begin, mostly unofficial

    The NFL's “legal tampering period” in free agency began Monday with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league's business year begins Wednesday. Jacksonville, which has the first overall selection in the draft next month for the second straight year, got busy early. The Jaguars agreed to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and Las Vegas receiver Zay Jones, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

  • 7-round Cowboys mock draft with 7 key assumptions as free agency begins

    Here are 7 free-agency assumptions for the Cowboys and then a 7-round draft haul to go with it. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • NFL free agency: Joe Banner calls Eagles’ Haason Reddick deal a ‘steal’

    The Eagles are signing Haason Reddick in what one former executive has called a "steal" for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • ESPN trades Ohio State football game to Fox for Joe Buck

    Joe Buck headed to ESPN, Fox gets Ohio State Notre Dame.

  • What's on Bank of America's List of Alternative Energy Stocks?

    The war in Ukraine has pushed oil prices higher, and now may be a good time to consider the alternative-energy industry, Bank of America suggests.

  • The Best iPad Deals for March 2022: Order the New iPad 9 For Just $309 Today

    Stop scrolling on your phone and start scrolling on the world’s greatest tablets.

  • Inside SXSW’s Biggest Parties: Wyclef Jean, Gucci & Weekend at Ray’s

    FN was on the scene in Austin, Texas this weekend to kick off SXSW 2022 festival.

  • ‘Still Working 9 to 5’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

    Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton look at the making of their 1980 hit comedy and its continued political resonance.

  • When is the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

    The NHL trade deadline is right around the corner, hockey fans. Who could your team pick up to help with a Stanley Cup playoff push?

  • Tom Brady un-retires, will play for Tampa again

    STORY: Just six weeks after announcing retirement, NFL great Tom Brady said he was reversing that decision.The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback said on Sunday he's headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season. Brady is considered one of the greatest players in National Football League history.Though his decision to retire at the start of February was not unexpected, his about face has left the sporting world stunned. On Twitter, Brady said, "I've realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands", bringing a quick end to the Buccaneers' search for a starting quarterback.Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls before moving to Tampa Bay, where he led the Bucs to championship in his first season with them.The 44-year-old's decision to retire also came after one of the best seasons of his long career.While it is unclear what inspired Brady to make a comeback, the NFL legend was spotted at a Premier League match on Saturday, where Cristiano Ronaldo led Manchester United to victory with an impressive hat trick, beating Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. In that same match, Ronaldo laid claim to becoming professional football's all-time leading scorer.

  • 'A magical experience': Large-breed dog walk celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Plymouth

    Wagging tails and sniffing noses were seen at the Real Dogs dRule third annual St. Patrick's Day Large & Giant Breed Dog Walk in Plymouth.

  • AP sources: Cowboys, WR Gallup agree on $62.5M, 5-year deal

    The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland. The Cowboys are sending Cooper to the Browns to save about $16 million in salary cap space. With Gallup's deal done, Dallas will move on to defensive end Randy Gregory and some of the club's other unrestricted free agents.