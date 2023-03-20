A former Buckeye is signed by the Lions to continue long snapper career

Former Ohio State football player Jake McQuaide still has some football left in him. According to Aaron Wilson of the NBC affiliate in Houston, the Detroit Lions have signed veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide to a one-year deal.

The contract is reported to be worth $1.317 million with a $152,500 signing bonus and continues McQuaide’s now 13-year career in the NFL. McQuaide spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys but was a 10-year mainstay at the long snapper position with the L.A. Rams.

For McQuaide it’s likely a much-needed fresh re-start. He suffered an injury with the Cowboys in March in the fourth game of last season and ended the year on injured reserve. He now likely gets a chance to show the Lions that he’s the guy who can solidify the spot as a two-time Pro-Bowler.

#Lions signed Jake McQuaide to a one-year, $1.317M deal, with $152,500 signing bonus, $1.165M base salary — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2023

We’ll continue to keep track of all the former Ohio State players that make moves and news with the NFL free agency period upon us.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire