Former Buckeye plays at Memorial without being on the leaderboard

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — His name may not have been on the standard bearer sign or on a leaderboard anywhere. But Max Moldovan’s name was in the air around Muirfield Village on Thursday morning.

Moldovan, who just graduated from Ohio State, is spending the next two days playing the role of marker at the Memorial Tournament.

Since there’s an odd number of golfers in the field, Moldovan is playing alongside Davis Thompson to help him keep pace. Thompson himself was a late addition to the Memorial after Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre withdrew following his win at the RBC Canadian Open.

It’s just one more special moment in a year full of magic for Moldovan.

“I’ve been wanting to play here for a very long time so hopefully this is a step towards being a full competitor in the field but even the chance to play I’m very grateful for today,” Moldovan said.

While Moldovan played alongside Thompson, his family walked along the ropes watching their newly graduated golfer.

“It’s kinda hard. You know I’ve helped him through his whole career: junior golf, high school golf, amateur golf, and college golf and now as of Monday, it’s professional golf,” Max’s father, John Moldovan, said.

His wife of just a few months agrees.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a week for sure,” Emily Moldovan said.

More like a whirlwind of a year. Max and Emily got married in October after years of dating and even more years of knowing each other.

“My mom was his sixth grade math teacher. My dad was his senior golf coach,” Emily Moldovan said. “We were best friends his entire senior year of high school and then at states I told him, ‘I’m gonna marry you some day.”

Emily may have predicted that, but now life is suddenly very unpredictable as Max truly begins his golf career.

“We don’t know if he’s going to be in Pinehurst next week,” Emily Moldovan said. “We don’t know if he’s going to be in Canada the week after. We don’t know anything.”

What the Moldovan family does know is this week is a moment to embrace.

“We’re going to chase the dream for as long as I’m supposed to. But yeah, it’s been a lot of fun so far,” Max Moldovan said. “I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. And I saw today that I can compete out here if I’m playing well.”

