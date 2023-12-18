Former Buckeye, Moeller player named head coach of St. Henry's new football program

St. Henry District High School announced the football program's first head coach.

In an official statement, the athletic department introduced Tim Odom as the school's inaugural head football coach. Odom played high school football at Archbishop Moeller and was a member of the Ohio State University football team. After his playing career finished, Odom coached at his alma mater, Moeller, as well as stints at Simon Kenton, Glen Este and Lakota West.

Embedded content: https://s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/shdhs.org/2023%2F12%2FShdhs-Football-Coach-web-2.mp4

The school announced its plans to add varsity football to the school last year with a video on the social media platform X. In the original announcement, the team was set to hit the field for the 2026 season. However, St. Henry recently moved up its timeline and is now prepared to field a JV team next season and a varsity team in 2025.

More: St. Henry's ready for some varsity football in 2026. Here's what we know so far

Odom is no stranger to building successful football programs. During his time at Simon Kenton, Odom led the team to its first KHSAA playoff victory.

"Tim is a perfect fit to start our program here at St. Henry. His leadership and extensive experience will provide a solid foundation for sustained success. Tim is a tremendous leader, and he will work hard to establish a football program that the St. Henry Community will be proud of," St. Henry athletic director Jim Demler said in the school's statement.

Odom also expressed a focus on building a strong program saying, "Words cannot express my excitement at being named the first head football coach for St. Henry District High School. St. Henry’s commitment to academic excellence and its strong foundation in faith make this opportunity truly special. With proven athletic success across the board, and now with football, the program has the potential to be one of the finest in the Commonwealth."

The team is likely to compete in Class 2A, according to principal Grant Brannen after the initial announcement last year. Varsity football will be St. Henry's 25th KHSAA-recognized team once Odom's new team hits the field.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tim Odom named St. Henry football coach, former Moeller, OSU player