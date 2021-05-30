This former Buckeye listed as NextGen Stat’s top 10 NFL disruptor from 2020

Ohio State has churned out some of the best defensive linemen, and particularly edge rushers over the last few years. The Bosa brothers and Chase Young are three examples of guys that have come into the league and made immediate impacts in creating havoc in opponents’ backfields. And the stats back it up.

Every year, the NFL lists the top ten disruptors based on Next Gen Stats and we’ve got another former Ohio State player on the list. Just one season removed from Nick Bosa making the list, his older brother Joey has found his way back into the top ten after a massive 2020-2021 campaign.

Here’s where the elder Bosa landed on the list and what NFL writer Nick Shook says about him.

Where Joey Bosa lands on the top ten NFL disruptor’s list

No. 2 – Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa works during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

What Shook says about Bosa

Disruption rate: 17.6%

Sack rate: 2.4%

Total disruptions: 54

Sacks: 7.5

“We can count on a few guarantees in this life: death, taxes and one of the Bosa brothers ending up on this list. Nick Bosa made it last year, but this time around it’s older brother Joey, who finished with a career-high pressure rate (15.6%; third-best in the league). With Justin Herbert occupying so much of the national attention when it came to the Chargers, Bosa quietly put together a stellar season in just 12 games, posting the second-highest disruption rate in the NFL (17.6%). Like his younger brother, Joey wins with power and efficiency. His average time to hurry (3.06 seconds) and average get-off (0.80) ranked in the middle of the pack among the players on this list. That means Bosa doesn’t waste steps or pass-rush moves, leading to his 54 disruptions and 7.5 sacks. Those numbers aren’t as gaudy as some of the others on this list, but again, Bosa played in just 12 games. He made the most of those dozen contests.”

Next … The Entire top ten NFL disruptors

NFL.com’s Top Ten NFL Disruptors for 2020

1. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints

4. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

5. Bud Depree, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

7. Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals

8. Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

10. Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

List

