Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy analyzes what'll improve Tom Brady, Bucs' offensive rhythm
Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy talks quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rhythm, and more.
Cornerback William Jackson III’s Steelers debut is going to have to wait until at least Week 11. Jackson was ruled out by the team on Friday because of the back injury that also kept him out of his final games with the Commanders. Washington traded Jackson to Pittsburgh ahead of last week’s trade deadline. That [more]
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Stafford is questionable, but is “making good progress" and the team is leaving the door open for the QB to play.
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is going to miss at least the next four weeks. Leonard, who has been dealing with ankle and back injuries, is heading to injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s possible Leonard will miss more than four weeks, but that’s the minimum stint on injured reserve. Leonard has [more]
Stafford could clear protocols and, if he can play, it will be a game-time decision.
Taking a look at six games on the Week 10 NFL slate.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
The NFLPA sent a letter urging the league to mandate immediate removal of slit-film synthetic surfaces, including the one used at Paycor Stadium.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
Jerry Tillery is expected to be claimed on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t thrown an interception since Week One, and he could set a new NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception. Since that Week One interception (picked off in the fourth quarter by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson), Brady has thrown 373 passes without an interception. That’s the second-most consecutive passes without [more]
The receiver’s absence could open up playing time for three players.
"When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
The 49ers might be 4-4, but they started 3-5 last season and reached the NFC title game. Former coach Sean Payton thinks they are equipped for Super Bowl.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Rookie Malik Willis started for Tannehill and is 1-1 as his replacement.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)