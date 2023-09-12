Former Buccaneers and Bills wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36

Mike Williams, a wide receiver who played for the Buccaneers and Bills, has died at the age of 36.

Williams had been in intensive care since he was seriously injured in a construction accident last week.

Williams arrived in the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers out of Syracuse in 2010. He showed a lot of promise as a rookie, catching 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he came in second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

He then had two more good seasons and signed a long-term contract extension with the Buccaneers before his fourth season in 2013. But he was plagued by injuries that season and was traded to the Bills in 2014. He played only sparingly for the Bills and never played in another regular-season game after 2014.

Williams finished his career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.