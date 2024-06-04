Former Buccaneer QB Tyler Riddell commits to Gardner-Webb

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell, who was not a part of the quarterback room for new ETSU head coach Tre Lamb, has found a new home. And as luck would have it, Riddell is going to the place where Lamb came from; and that’s Gardner-Webb.

Today on social media, Riddell made the announcement; one of the first people to wish him good luck was coach Lamb. As a redshirt freshman, Riddell orchestrated one of the greatest seasons in program history with 11 wins.

