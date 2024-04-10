Former Buc Ilic transfers to Carson-Newman

(WJHL) – A few weeks after entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, former ETSU forward Braden Ilic has landed even closer to home.

The Morristown East graduate announced his commitment to Division II Carson-Newman University on Tuesday, via social media.

Ilic spent the last two seasons with the Blue and Gold, where he averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The Eagles finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 22-8, advancing to the SAC semifinals, before falling to Lincoln Memorial University.

