Former Buc Gille heading to French Open quarterfinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former East Tennessee State University tennis star has progressed to the quarterfinals at the French Open.

Former Buc Sander Gille and his doubles partner Joran Vliegen were originally scheduled to play against Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the fourth round on Monday. Instead, their opponents withdrew from the tournament and gave Gille and Vliegen an automatic pass to the quarterfinals.

According to ETSU Athletics, the pair of Belgians are seeded tenth in the tournament. They will now play Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, who hold the No. 2 seed, on Wednesday.

While at ETSU, Gille was named the 2010 Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Player of the Year before the university joined the Southern Conference. He also helped the Bucs as they appeared in four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-12.

Gille was also a three-time first-team all-ASUN pick and was selected as the ASUN Tournament MVP in 2010.

While playing for ETSU, Gille notched 72 career wins.

