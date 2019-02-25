Former Bruin Ryan Donato scores OT winner in home debut for Wild originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Ryan Donato was once considered to be an up-and-coming scorer for the Boston Bruins. However, he was shipped off to the Minnesota Wild this season in exchange for Charlie Coyle. Donato had a strong performance in his first game with the Wild, logging two assists, and threw shade at the Bruins after the contest.

On Sunday night, Donato continued to impress his new team and netted an overtime winner against the St. Louis Blues, via NHL on NBC.

Donato obviously has confidence in his new role with the Wild, which should come with more consistent playing time. It's fair to wonder if the Bruins may regret trading Donato so soon, but the early returns on Coyle look good.

In his first game with the Bruins, Coyle helped to strengthen the third line and had a beautiful goal in the team's shootout. If he continues to play as well as he did against the Blues on Saturday, this deal will continue to look like a mutually beneficial one.

