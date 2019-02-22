Former Bruin Ryan Donato nets two assists in Wild debut, throws shade at his old team originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In his first game with the Minnesota Wild since getting traded for Charlie Coyle and a fifth-rounder, a move the Bruins confirmed on Thursday, Ryan Donato notched two assists as the Wild beat the Rangers 4-1 at Madison Square Garden.

👍🏻 @DonatoRyan with a great start to his #mnwild career and he gets the hero of the game hat. pic.twitter.com/RQFBAXtKuq — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 22, 2019

And he didn't miss the opportunity to throw some shade the way of his former team.

"They just said, ‘Go and play,' and that's when I think I'm at my best when (coaches) have the confidence in me and they let me play," Donato said, per The Athletic's Michael Russo. "It's been awhile since the coaches have had a lot of confidence in me to play me in all situations."

Donato, the son of former Bruins star Ted Donato who grew up in suburban Boston, finished the night a plus-1, three shots on goal, nine shots attempted, two takeaways and four penalty minutes.

"He played well. The one thing I liked was his skill set, as far as intelligence offensively," Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters following the win. "He looked like he knew what he was doing with the puck, and felt confident doing what he did with the puck. It's one game, but it's a good step in the right direction for him."

Surely, this won't stoke the flames of those asking if the Bruins gave up too soon on the promising youngster . . .

