Former Browns WR Ryan Switzer named WR coach at Tulsa

Tulsa hired former Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to take over their head coaching gig just a few weeks ago. And announced today, Wilson is taking an alumnus of the Cleveland Browns with him as former wide receiver Ryan Switzer will join his staff. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has stated that Wilson, “sees some Brian Hartline in the 28-year-old former college star-turned-NFL wideout in terms of his presence, work ethic, and attention to detail.” He will join Tulsa’s staff as the wide receivers coach.

Switzer never made a regular-season catch for the Browns, but was a member of their practice squad for two seasons from 2020-2021 before being placed on Injured Reserve in training camp. He retired from the NFL in July of 2022.

