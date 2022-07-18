Former Browns WR Ryan Switzer has retired from the NFL

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return man Ryan Switzer has decided to hang up his cleats. Switzer announced his retirement from the NFL on his social media channels on Monday.

Switzer never suited up for the Browns in a regular-season game, but he was with Cleveland for most of the last two seasons. He signed with the Browns’ practice squad after being waived by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He had a shot to make the 53-man roster in 2021 but suffered an injury in the preseason and spent all of last season on the Browns injured reserve list.

Prior to arriving in Cleveland, Switzer played 41 games in three seasons between the Dallas Cowboys and Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick by Dallas out of North Carolina in the 2017 NFL draft. Switzer’s infant son suffered from medical complications during his time in Cleveland.

Good luck to Switzer on his post-football plans.