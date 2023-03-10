Former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. holding private workout for teams today

While the Odell Beckham Jr. experiment did not work out for the Cleveland Browns, predominantly due to substandard quarterback play, he did go on to thrive with the Los Angeles Rams. He even scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL in that game. Now over a year removed from that injury, Beckham Jr. is holding a workout today in Arizona for NFL teams to check in on his game.

Still just 30 years old, Beckham Jr. has proven to be a contributor on a team that knows how to utilize his skillset. In an overall weak crop of free agent wide receivers, one team may just value that skill set over the other names on the market.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire