Former Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant Sr. will try out for the New York Jets

Things didn’t go as planned for Jakeem Grant Sr. with the Cleveland Browns after signing with the team after the 2021 season. Andrew Berry has worked the past couple of years to get the special teams up to par, and signing Grant in 2022 was part of that plan.

However, injuries struck, starting in 2022, with a torn achilles during training camp, which saw his first year in Cleveland over before it began. Grant attacked his rehab and worked hard to get back on the field last year, and his first return in the preseason saw another devastating season-ending injury.

It was hard to watch Grant in pain after everything he went through in 2022 to get back. But he has a shot to make another roster for 2024, as he will participate in the Jets minicamp this week on a tryout basis. Hopefully, he can get back on a roster and show the great speed and athleticism that made him one of the league’s best returners.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire